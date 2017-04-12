Cumberland County roads nearly back to normal following Matthew

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The sound of construction has replaced the sound of traffic outside Tim Lunt’s home on Highway 53 in Cumberland county.

However, Lunt says it was the sound of the damn breaching and culvert across the street breaking that’s impacted him the most.

That was the night Hurricane Matthew moved through the area and when Highway 53 became impassible

“Some of the older neighbors in the area said oh yea, you won’t be going to Elizabethtown,” said Lunt.

It’s about 30 feet of damage but it was enough to cause a 30-mile detour.

If you want to travel from Cumberland County to Elizabethtown, plan on adding about 30 minutes to your drive.

“It’s the section of the county we are in, there are not a whole lot of crossroads that would get you easily to another route,” said district engineer Richie Hines.

Hines says about 1,300 cars travel the road every day.

They will have to travel another route until completion in mid-June.

“We look at the volumes the roads carry,” said Hines. “We look at the extent of the damage some of the more major washouts so those are what we prioritize.”

Following the storm, 800 roads in the Cumberland County area were damaged, 200 were closed.

That number is now down to two.

The other road closed is Bingham Drive which 12,000 vehicles use a day.

This is expected to be completed in mid June as well.