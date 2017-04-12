Dog chained up, set on fire in SC

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dog was lit on fire and killed in Awendaw Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on the 7100 block of Highway 17 North at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies say a man drove up to his property and found the dog and grass around it in flames.

A chain was found wrapped around dog’s muzzle, torso and legs, according to an incident report.

Investigators think the dog was dragged down the road by the “tight-fitting” chains and then set on fire.

The dog was sent to Columbia for necropsy.

Six people were seen leaving the area after the incident.

If you have any information, call the Charleston County Animal Control Office at 843-529-5319 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.