Florida ATV theft suspect attempts to swim to freedom, caught anyway

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies arrested a suspect who fled from them in a stolen vehicle, rolled the vehicle and then jumped in a lake Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies attempted to stop the stolen Polaris ATV on Hudson Avenue.

A pursuit began when the suspect didn’t stop.

The man, identified as Stephen Shelhamer, who has numerous pending cases, broke through a gate in Lakeside and rolled the Polaris on its side.

Shelhamer fled on food into the lake and was eventually taken into custody without incident.

Shelhamer is charged with burglary, grand theft auto, felony criminal mischief, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and more additional charges.

No deputies were injured and no vehicles were damaged during the pursuit.