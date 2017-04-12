Hoke County man charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hoke County man has been charged with possessing a weapon of mass destruction following a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to 166 Heron Drive in Raeford Tuesday in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found Keshandre Mickell McLean, 22, of 134 Heron Drive, in possession of a weapon of mass destruction, authorities said.

McLean is a convicted felon and was also on probation.

He has been charged with possession of a firearm by felon and possession of weapon of mass destruction, according to the sheriff’s office.

McLean is currently being held by authorities under a $15,000 secured bond.

