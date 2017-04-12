Man loses 4 toes in Carrboro wood chipper incident

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man lost four toes when his leg was pulled into a wood chipper Wednesday morning in Carrboro, officials said.

Around 10:30 a.m., a worker was feeding wood into a chipper at a work site on Smith Level Road.

The worker was handling a piece of wood covered in ivy into the machine when the ivy became wrapped around his leg.

His foot was pulled into the chipper but a coworker was able to switch the machine into reverse.

The man’s foot was pulled from the chipper but he had lost four toes. Only his big toe survived the incident.

He was transported to Duke hospital.

No other information was immediately available.