Moore County elementary school bans backpack over bed bug concerns

WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) – Moore County Schools officials are asking students to leave their back packs at home while they work to get rid of bed bugs.

But system officials said they have the situation under control.

“Whenever a bed bug bites it usually is like two little puncture wounds. Sometimes they’re sets of three. It’s funny some of us call it breakfast, lunch, and dinner,” Phyllis Magnuson, school nurse manager Moore County Schools.

About a month ago, bed bugs were found at West Pine Elementary but officials thought it was resolved.

“Recently, another bug was discovered in a classroom so what we decided to do this time was to approach the situation a little more aggressively,” said Seth Powers, director for student support services. “So we brought in special dogs who are trained to sniff out bed bugs.”

Five more bed bugs were found.

The school plans to spray Wednesday night and will spray more next week while students are on Spring break.

Book bags are also banned for the rest of the week.

Magnuson said backpacks could be how the bugs are being transported.

“They do not like to be out in the sunshine, the light, anything. So when the sun comes up they pretty much are going to go into the quietest, deepest, darkest crack or corner that they can find where no one disturbs them until the night time again,” Magnuson said.

While she admits bed bugs are a nuisance she says there are no serious health risks.

“Fortunately of all the insects out there bed bugs spread no disease. They are just a pest,” she said.

Laura Rubin has a first grader at West Pine.

She said she is not too concerned about bed bugs.

“At school there’s always someone with lice or someone with some contagious issue. I guess I’m more concerned about the flu spreading around or budget cuts honestly than a few bed bugs,” Rubin said.

School officials say a few weeks after they’re done spraying, they will bring the dogs back to make sure all of the bed bugs are gone.