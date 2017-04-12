Nash County town decides not to disband police force



MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — After firing its police chief, a Nash County town considered completely eliminating its tiny police force.

The Middlesex Board of Commissioners dismissed William Murray in March following his arrest on assault charges. The decision left the town with three full-time police officers and three available reserve officers.

“Once something like that happens in a small town, it puts you in a position where you have to look at everything,” Mayor Lu Harvey Lewis said.

The mayor and board members met with Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone about the possibility of having deputies cover the town instead of a local police force. Lewis said it seemed a good idea at first. The main concern was maintaining the employment status of the three active officers and keeping a law enforcement presence in Middlesex 24 hours a day.

The plan was for the officers to transition their roles to the sheriff’s office as deputies. However, the mayor said

“You need to have somebody in town all the time. That didn’t work out in the sheriff’s department option. We know we can make it work with our own police force,” Lewis said.

“It’s personable service, just like customer service in anything really. We like our police department to be that way, to get to know the people, to be around town. It’s always worked before and it looks like that’s what we’re going to continue doing. And people like it.”

Helen Manning and her husband own and operate a hardware store a block away from the police station. She said she feels safer having officers in town.

Manning said she thanks the Lord that the town now plans to keep its police department rather than rely on the sheriff’s office.

“My concern would be that they would not have anyone close to us that could come and help us, as fast as our own policemen,” Manning said.

“One of them, he checks on us daily, and if something goes wrong, if we see something that doesn’t look right, we always call them. If they are in Middlesex, driving around, they will come fast.”

Nash County deputies will continue to provide assistance to the Middlesex officers. 911 calls go to the county dispatch center in Nashville. There aren’t usually any police at the station in Middlesex. Signs at the front of the building have a local number to call the officer on duty, and Mayor Lewis said calls get forwarded to county dispatchers after four rings.

The town is now seeking an interim chief to serve for 3-4 months and assist the mayor and board with finding a permanent chief.

“We want to find someone who is a really good fit for our town. Honest, dependable, respectable. Likes people,” Lewis said.

“We’re looking for that perfect person if that’s possible.”

He said the move should resolve the current situation and keep Middlesex police going long-term.