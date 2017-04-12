NC high school baseball coach smoked pot with players, deputies say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A volunteer baseball coach from West Henderson High School has been arrested, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

In March, school resource officers were made aware of allegations that 22-year-old Brett Baker took some players off campus after a baseball practice and smoked marijuana.

After an investigation, Baker has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and neglect by parents or others.

Baker turned himself into the Henderson County Magistrate’s Office after being notified of the charges, deputies say.

He was released on a written promise to appear in court.

His first court appearance is scheduled for May 19.