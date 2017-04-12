NC mini horse shot and killed



ALEXANDER, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find the person who shot and killed a miniature horse in Buncombe County.

Deputies say it happened on March 26 between 4 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Snelson Road in Alexander.

The owner found the horse dead on their property.

A witness says a red Chevrolet Blazer drove back and forth past the residence several times that day at a low rate of speed, but no other information about that vehicle is available.

Deputies say they don’t have any more information on the suspect.

If you have any information about the shooting of the miniature horse, call the Sheriff’s Office at (828)250-6670, or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.