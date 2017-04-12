Pollen comes in several colors, not just yellow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Spring in North Carolina and pollen are synonymous.

Carolina pine trees produce yellow pollen because that’s the color most insects see.

Other plants around the country produce red and even blue pollen to attract insects.

