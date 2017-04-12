Raleigh dad charged with multiple counts of child abuse

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man has been charged with multiple counts of child abuse against his now-10-year-old son, according to arrest warrants.

Stefan McLean, 39, is charged with one count of felony negligent child abuse – serious physical injury, one count of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquincy of a juvenile, and one count misdemeanor child abuse, documents show.

The felony negligent child abuse – serious physical injury charge stems from events that spanned more than nine months. McLean is accused of “not providing adequate food, separating the child from his siblings, leaving the child alone for long periods of time, verbally and [physically] abusing the child,” according to warrants. The acts showed “a reckless disregard for human life.”

McLean is also accused of locking his son out of the home and physically abusing him causing a bruise on his eye and cheek. Those incidents occurred between November 2015 and October 2016, according to warrants.

The abuse was discovered after Child Protective Services contacted the Raleigh Police Department on Oct. 31, 2016, police said.

The father is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $55,000 secured bond.