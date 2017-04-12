Teen arrested, 21-year-old woman sought in Raleigh slaying

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are seeking a 21-year-old woman charged with murder in the death of a man shot and killed in Raleigh on Tuesday, and they have already arrested a 19-year-old man on the same charge.

CLICK TO VIEW MUGSHOTS

Police have charged Saabirah Clarath Critten with murder, but haven’t yet arrested her. Jamal Donte Thomas is also charged with murder. He’s already in the Wake County Detention Center.

Raphael Deshawn Harris, 26, of Raleigh, was pronounced dead at the hospital after being found in the 400 block of Dorothea Drive with a gunshot wound shortly after 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

RELATED: Deadly Raleigh shooting not a random act, police say

Police are asking anyone with information about where Critten’s is to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.