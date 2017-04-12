Teen arrested, 21-year-old woman sought in Raleigh slaying

By Published: Updated:
Police have charged Saabirah Claratha Critten, left, and Jamal Donte Thomas with murder. Thomas is in custody, but police are searching for Critten. (Raleigh/Wake CCBI and Raleigh Police Department)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are seeking a 21-year-old woman charged with murder in the death of a man shot and killed in Raleigh on Tuesday, and they have already arrested a 19-year-old man on the same charge.

CLICK TO VIEW MUGSHOTS

Police have charged Saabirah Clarath Critten with murder, but haven’t yet arrested her. Jamal Donte Thomas is also charged with murder. He’s already in the Wake County Detention Center.

Raphael Deshawn Harris, 26, of Raleigh, was pronounced dead at the hospital after being found in the 400 block of Dorothea Drive with a gunshot wound shortly after 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

RELATED: Deadly Raleigh shooting not a random act, police say

Police are asking anyone with information about where Critten’s is to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s