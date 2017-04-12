Transactions led to suspect in 63-year-old NC woman’s slaying, deputies say

By Published:
(Sampson County Sheriff's Office)

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 40-year-old man is charged with murder in the death of a 63-year-old woman in Sampson County.

Gladys Bradshaw was found dead at her home on Potato House Road in Clinton just before 5 p.m. Monday. The medical examiner’s preliminary examination indicated her death was a homicide, Sampson County deputies said.

Deputies also said there were “financial transactions completed using the victim’s information that occurred after her death.”

“A person of interest was quickly identified and located in Laurinburg, NC on April 11th,” the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release.

Steven Munley, of Maxton, was charged with murder Wednesday, according to authorities.

He was taken to the Sampson County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

