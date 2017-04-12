Wake County school bus involved in crash near Wake Forest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning near Raleigh, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. on Ponderosa Service Road near Capital Boulevard, according to the Wake County Public School System’s communications director Lisa Luten. The crash happened after a car ran a stop sign and hit the bus.

Thirty-eight students were on the bus and one student reported minor injuries, Luten said.

CBS North Carolina’s Lauren Haviland is on scene. She has reported seeing at least three young children taken away on stretchers and loaded into ambulances. All of the children appeared to be alert.

It’s unclear at this time which school the bus was headed to.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.