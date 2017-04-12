‘Worst police officer ever’ takes Wake County plea deal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The man a Wake County judge called “the worst police officer there ever was” will never again wear a badge, a prosecutor said.

Joseph Conover, who ran a private police agency in Raleigh, pleaded guilty to abusing his police powers and illegally charging people with crimes.

Conover is already serving a two-year sentence for improperly accessing a law-enforcement computer.

His pleas Wednesday were part of a plea bargain covering nearly a dozen charges. Conover was at one time chief of the NOVA Company Police Agency.

When allegations against the agency surfaced, the District Attorney’s office dismissed dozens of cases involving people NOVA arrested and convinced a Grand Jury to indict Conover.

The plea imposes an 18-month sentence to run concurrently with his current as sentence.

“It’s important to the state that we prevent him from ever being a police officer in the future,” said Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman. “These felony pleas insure he won’t want to be able to act in that capacity.”

After he’s released, Conover also faces three years of probation.

The guilty pleas might not end Conover’s legal woes. Several people he arrested have indicated they’ll file civil suits against him.