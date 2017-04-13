12-year-old boy cuffed, tackled by school officer, Cumberland Co. grandmother says

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County woman says her 12-year-old grandson was handcuffed and tackled after running from a school resource officer.

The incident happened March 17 at Gray’s Creek Middle School in Hope Mills.

The student’s grandmother says this situation has absolutely traumatized her grandson.

She says her grandson was not fighting and did not commit a crime.

Photos taken by Pamela Millard show blood on her grandson’s t-shirt and bruises from the handcuffs.

She calls it excessive force by a school resource officer.

Millard says her grandson was attending an after-school dance and got into an argument with another student.

A Cumberland County Sheriff’s spokesperson said the boy was handcuffed after he would not comply with a school resource officer’s commands.

The sheriff’s office says the resource officer had to chase the 12-year-old around school property to detain him.

“It’s very upsetting, he’s 12-year-old, he weighs 100 pounds and he was detained, I was told for running, he was tackled to the ground and put in an office locked,” Millard said.

Millard says her grandson also had fingernail marks on his neck and face

Following the incident, Millard filed a complaint with the sheriff’s office and the school district.

The school district has declined to comment on this case.

Currently, an internal investigation within the sheriff’s office is ongoing

Millard says she plans to pursue legal action and her grandson will now be home schooled.