Rescue underway as 24 riders stuck on roller coaster at Six Flags in Maryland

The riders stuck on Thursday evening. Photo from Prince George's County Fire and EMS.

BOWIE, Maryland (WNCN) — Prince George’s County fire officials report two dozen people are stuck on a roller coaster at Six Flags America in Bowie, Maryland.

WUSA-TV reported that the riders of the Joker’s Jinx are upright about 100 feet in the air and do not appear to be distress.

The incident seemed to start just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

As of 7 p.m., a fire crew had hoisted a tall bucket lift to reach the cars and possibly remove passengers.

Around 7:15, officials said two children had been lowered to safety and they would work to remove to the rest of the riders using the bucket lift.

This is at least the fourth time since 2014 the Joker’s Jinx has broken down with people on board, CBS News reports.

According to Six Flags America, the Joker’s Jinx launches riders to 60 mph in just over three seconds.

WUSA reported that the ride, which debuted in 1999, also became stuck in Aug. 2014 — also with 24 people aboard.

