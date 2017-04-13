Activists rally to seek release of NC man serving life for 1994 murder

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Rallies outside a prison and the state capitol building Thursday called for the release of a man serving a life sentence for 1994 murder.

Activists delivered to the governor’s and attorney generals offices more than 70,000 signatures in support of Dontae Sharpe. A Pitt County jury convicted Dontae Sharpe of killing George Radcliffe.

Activists, attorneys, and even investigators from his 1994 arrest claim Sharpe is the victim of a wrongful conviction.

A key witness in the case recanted her testimony soon after the trial. A former Greenville detective who testified against Sharpe during his trial now says bad testimony led to an innocent man’s conviction.

“Governor. Attorney General. District Attorney. It’s time to set Dontae free,” state NAACP President William Barber said during a rally at the Johnston Correctional Institution.

Barber visited Sharpe at the Smithfield prison Thursday, along with Sharpe’s mother, brother, and attorneys.

The Duke Innocence Project represents Sharpe and continues to make requests for clemency. A spokesperson for Attorney General Josh Stein said the office is currently conducting an independent investigation of the case.

The NAACP leader said he washed Sharpe’s feet during the meeting, and dried them with his clerical stole. The act follows the Biblical tradition of Jesus washing his disciples’ feet during holy week, in the days between Passover and Easter. Barber put the stole around Sharpe’s mother’s shoulders during the rally, and said he will not wear it again until the inmate walks free.

“Today is Maundy Thursday, and we remember in the Christian tradition when Jesus was accused and falsely convicted as a felon,” Barber said.

“When Jesus preached his first sermon, he said that he came to preach deliverance to the captives. He said to set at liberty them that are bruised. Since 19, Dontae has been wrongfully captive, and for the last 20, nearly 22 years, this system has bruised him,” he said.

“He was lied on. He was framed. People in power in the system know it and they’ve chosen not to act.”

Dozens of other activists joined Barber and Sharpe’s family at the prison. They then drove as a caravan to downtown Raleigh, with Free Dontae Sharpe signs taped to the windows of their vehicles.

They gathered outside the attorney general’s office and talked about Sharpe declining a plea agreement offer from prosecutors. Had he accepted the deal, he would have gotten out of jail a long time ago. But it would have meant the acceptance of guilt.

Calvin Henderson, the president of the Pitt County Chapter of the NAACP, said that’s what stands out most about this case.

“Dontae has not been willing to accept any type of plea bargain. He had declared his innocence. He has stood on it for all these years when he could have accepted some other alternative,” Henderson said.

“It takes a strong man who is willing to stand up and declare a wrong has been done. To allow it to go this long, and for him to say I’m not coming out until justice prevails.”

Barber said he talked with Sharpe on Thursday about a form which asked about remorse. Sharpe told Barber he can’t answer that question, because he is unable to be remorseful about something he did not do.

Sharpe’s mother, Sarah Blakely, said she is now in a good place and believes the investigation by the attorney general’s office is finally going to result in a change.

“This is a battle that’s getting ready to be won,” Blakely said.

“All I want to say today is just, let’s get him free.”

The activists said they do not just want a commutation of Sharpe’s sentence, but a full exoneration with the conviction removed from his record.