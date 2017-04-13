Cary unveils $5.6 million Downtown Park

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary residents are enjoying the first phase of the town’s new Downtown Park.

The first phase of a new seven-acre park on Academy Street opened two weeks ago. The first section of the park, which is 1.5 acres, had a budget of $5.6 million. It includes a fountain, outdoor games and more.

Several residents had nice things to say about the park.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Sara Hubbell of Cary. “I was here last night. I came back with my daughter and a friend of hers to play bocce ball and ping pong. It’s great.”

“I think it’s going to bring people downtown,” said Chris Furr of Cary. “It’s nice to have some recreational space in the midst of all of the other businesses and stuff that are down here.”

Officials are hoping the park will do what Furr thinks it will.

“It shows the commitment to the community as well to the private development. We really want to see things happen in our downtown. This is just the next fulfillment of that,” said Ted Boyd, Dowtown Cary Development Manager.

The second phase of the park is still being designed.