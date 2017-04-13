Durham man charged with murder after 79-year-old woman shot in March dies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man is facing a murder charge after a woman wounded during a shooting in March died of her injuries, police said.

Jemar Beulah of Durham was arrested the day after Esther Mae Leak, 79, was shot. Prior to his arrest, he led police on a chase that ended in a fiery crash, authorities said.

RELATED: Durham man shoots 2, later leads officers on chase, police say

He has since been held in the Durham County Jail on charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Thursday, authorities added charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and murder after Leak died of her injuries.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on a Sunday in March, a 51-year-old man was at his home in the 300 block of Burnette Street, expecting company, police said.

He heard a knock and answered, but on the other side of the door, found a man he didn’t know, who pointed a gun at him, according to police.

The robber asked for his car keys, then followed him into his house and shot both the 51-year-old man and his mother, Leak, investigators believe.

CLICK TO VIEW MUGSHOTS

The robber left in Leak’s son’s 2013 silver Chevrolet Cruze, police said.

That Monday, police tried to stop the Cruze, but were instead led on a chase that ended when the driver crashed into a tree, causing the car to catch fire, according to authorities.

Beulah and his two female passengers were treated for minor injuries, according to police.