Fayetteville man on the run after cutting off electronic monitoring device

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for a man who they say cut off his electronic monitoring device and is now on the run.

According to police, Brandon Cole Dalton, 30, cut off his electronic monitoring device Wednesday evening. Police were immediately notified by the device when it was removed.

Dalton was being monitored after breaking into motor vehicles and wearing the device was part of his pretrial release, police said.

The suspect is associated with an address in the 700 block of Amber Drive and was last seen in a midsize black SUV.

Dalton now faces a charge of interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Police are encouraging friends and family to have Dalton turn himself in.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Brandon Cole Dalton is asked to call 911 or contact Officer J. Rivera with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 705-5955 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).