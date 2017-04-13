Fayetteville police dog honored with retirement ceremony



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A special retirement party was held Thursday in Fayetteville.

K-9 Rambo retired after nine years of service with the Fayetteville police department.

The ceremony took place at New Century Elementary School.

Rambo has been used in more than one thousand police investigations.

He’s recovered nearly $60,000 worth of narcotics and more than 100 weapons.

“So from being in cars, in the woods, to buildings, that’s a big tremendous help to society right there, being able to get those guns off the street,” said Heather Napieralski of the Fayetteville police.

At today’s ceremony, students got to see Rambo perform his last drug recovery.

Students also met 15-month-old Demmi, who will now work in Rambo’s place.