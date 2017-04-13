3 boats damaged in fire at Kerr Lake marina

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two boats were on fire at a Kerr Lake marina on Thursday night, reports indicated.

A witness told CBS North Carolina that there were several fire crews on the scene and a road was blocked.

The fire was reported just before 7:45 p.m. at Satterwhite Point Marina, in the 6400 block of Satterwhite Point Road, Vance County communications said.

Satterwhite Point Marina posted a message on Facebook around 8:45 p.m. that three boats were affected by the fire and that no one was hurt.

“Thank (you) everyone for your concern,” the message said.

Marina officials said the marina was not damaged.