Former Moore County teacher charged after search finds THC-laced cookie dough, deputies say

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies have arrested a former Pinehurst Elemenatry School teacher after finding cookie dough mixed with THC and other drugs during a search of his home, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The search of Thomas J. Sherman’s home in the 300 block of West Wisconsin Avenue in Southern Pines turned up more than 400 grams of the cookie dough, as well as 31 grams of butter laced with THC, 14 grams of marijuana, one gram of psilocybin mushrooms, one dose of ecstasy, eight doses of amphetamines, drug paraphernalia and $482 in cash, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Sherman, 31, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling for the storage of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sherman was taken to jail and given a $25,000 secured bond.

Moore County school officials did not immediately respond to a request for details of Sherman’s employment history with the county schools.