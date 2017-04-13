Former NC animal shelter director pleads guilty to animal cruelty

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The former director of a North Carolina animal shelter has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and obstruction of justice.

Local media reported Marsha Mayo Williams pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lexington to one count of cruelty to animals and obstruction of justice.

Williams is former director of the Davidson County Animal Shelter.

She was placed on two years of supervised probation and fined $200.

A plea agreement forbids Williams from applying for a state license or permit related to the care or adoption of animals. She is also forbidden to working or visiting any facility the handles the care or adoption of animals.

She was accused of leaving a dog with a broken back without medical care for an extended period of time.

Williams and two employees were arrested in 2015 on charges of animal cruelty at the Davidson County Animal Shelter.

The other employees are awaiting a court appearance.