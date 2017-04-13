Hoke County internal payroll probe stalled as sheriff refuses to release records

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — An attorney representing the Hoke County Board of Commissioners says their investigation into allegations of payroll fraud within the county has hit a snag due to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office not releasing records.

In February, the board hired Cherry Bekaert LLP, an accounting firm, to investigate the allegations. The State Bureau of Investigation is also looking into the claims.

PREVIOUS STORY: 2 Hoke County government employees out of jobs in wake of SBI investigation

The SBI’s investigation into the county became public when investigators shut down a county building to serve a search warrant. County officials say investigators were looking through employee time records.

Soon after the search warrant was served, Dedrick Graham, a Hoke County Sheriff’s Deputy, was fired and Latonya Benjamin, a human resources administrator for the county, resigned.

An attorney for the Sheriff’s Office claims the two were in a romantic relationship.

County officials say they are looking into whether time sheets were altered to pay Graham, and possibly others, for time they did not work.

Jonathan Charleston, an attorney representing the Hoke County Board of Commissioners, says the private firm the board hired is unable to move forward with the investigation because the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing deputy time records to the firm’s investigators.

“Hoke County simply wants to bring this matter to a close. It intends to be fully transparent with its citizens so they know exactly what happened,” said Charleston. “And so the question is why can’t the county have access to these time sheets to complete this report, which it intends to turn over immediately to law enforcement?”

The attorney representing the Sheriff’s Office claims they have not released those records because doing so may “impair the investigation.”

In February, Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin called the probe a “serious investigation” and it has the potential to send several county employees to prison.

Peterkin said the investigation has the potential to be bigger than back in 2001 when a former Hoke County manager was sent to jail for embezzling $250,000.

Peterkin says the investigation began after his office and the district attorney’s office received a tip about five months ago.

The county officials were able to corroborate the claim and decided to call in the SBI.