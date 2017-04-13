Kestrel Heights’ parents look to Durham Public Schools for help

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Board of Education’s decision to close Kestrel Heights High School is leading to parents looking at Durham Public Schools for help.

For months, Kestrel Heights’ parents wondered if their children would have a high school to attend next year. However, some took the decision into their own hands.

“He’s going to go to high school one way or another,” said Rae Hope.

Hope’s son has been at Kestrel Heights since 6th grade. Now as a high school student, Hope says she worried about her son’s sense of normalcy with Kestrel Heights in turmoil.

She says that’s why she made the choice to enroll him into public school.

“This will be his first experience going to a public school,” said Hope.

Hope isn’t the only parent making the change. Durham Public School officials say they’ve seen an influx of Kestrel Heights’ High School parents reaching out since the announcement of the school’s closure.

“We want them to understand that what you’re experiencing at Kestrel, as far as curriculum and activities, we have them somewhere in our district, if not in each one of our high schools,” said Mike Lee.

Lee is the Durham Public School Board Chairman. He says even before the closure of Kestrel Heights High School, the district has been making efforts to advertise the school system.

Lee says every year the number of students going to charter and private schools in Durham is increasing. He says Durham Public Schools is looking to get those students back.

However, he says the goal is more than just filling seats.

“We believe that public schools are equal to or better than charter schools, or private schools,” said Lee.

Officials with the Department of Public Instruction say Kestrel Heights has 60 days to appeal the state board’s decision to close the high school.

After that, it’s possible to continue the appeal process to Superior Court.