Man charged after NC 75-year-old found dismembered inside home

By Published: Updated:
WFMY photo

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) – A man has been charged with the murder of a 75-year-old, man whose body was discovered dismembered inside his home in Winston-Salem.

CLICK FOR LARGER IMAGE AND MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

Police arrested Adrion Demare Whorley, of Rockingham who’s charged with general murder and concealment of death.

RELATED: 75-year-old NC man found dismembered inside home, police say

On Monday, police discovered John Douglas Agnew’s body inside his home on Timberline Drive in Winston-Salem.

Whorley was arrested with the help of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Rockingham Police Departments.

Whorley is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s