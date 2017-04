RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was hospitalized with burn injuries Thursday after he drove a burning truck away from a Raleigh gas station to prevent the fire from spreading, a fire official said.

The fire started in the back of the truck as the man gassed up power equipment at a Shell station in the 1600 block of South Saunders Street, according to Raleigh fire Lt. Eric Capps.

The man’s quick action prevented the situation from getting worse, and he’s expected to be OK, Capps said.