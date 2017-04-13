Man lured to NC party was stripped naked, beaten and robbed, police say

The scene of the attack and robbery. WBTV photo

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) — A man told police that he was stripped naked, beaten, and robbed by a group of men he thought he was going to party with on Thursday afternoon.

Police got a call in the early afternoon about a possible hostage situation at Lakewood Apartments off Statesville Boulevard.

Officers from the Salisbury Police Department, deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, and the Highway Patrol all responded to the parking lot.

Once there, they discovered the alleged victim in the case in the manager’s office.

The man said that he thought he was going to party with three men, but that they instead ordered him to remove his clothes, then struck him, and robbed him.

The man admitted to police that he owed the men money.

The suspects in the case were not located and so far, no charges have been filed. Police say it is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may also be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

