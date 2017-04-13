Durham house fire and explosion leaves man with severe burns

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was severely burned in a fire and explosion at Durham home late Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported just after 6 p.m. at 1007 Colfax Street, Durham Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi said in a news release.

The fire started in a one-story home, officials said. The force of the explosion “dislodged several walls and the floor,” Iannuzzi said.

The explosion happened when a person went into the home’s bathroom.

“On arrival, firefighters found an adult male on the sidewalk with severe burns to his upper body and arms,” Iannuzzi said.

The patient was transported to the UNC Burn Center by Durham County EMS.

Officials said 25 firefighters responded to the call.

Fire investigators, the Durham Police Department forensics unit, and PSNC are investigating the cause, according to Iannuzzi.