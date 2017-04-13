Man wanted for murder in Florida arrested in Hoke County, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies investigating the use of counterfeit currency at a Hoke County motel Wednesday ended up catching a man wanted for murder in Florida, authorities said.

Deputies investigating the use of the fake currency at the Raeford Inn, which is located on Fayetteville Road in Raeford, arrested two suspects, Paul Alexander Kahn, 28, and Nyasia Ebony-Joi Nelson, 29, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Both are charged with obtaining property by false pretense and criminal use of counterfeit trademark, deputies said.

But Kahn, whose address is listed as the Raeford Inn, is also wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in Florida. He’s being held in the Hoke County Detention Center without bond, pending extradition.

Nelson, of Athens, Georgia, had her bond set at $25,000 unsecured.