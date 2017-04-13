NC man arrested in murder of 61-year-old found dead in home

EDEN, N.C. (WFMY) — Reidsville police say a man wanted in connection with the murder of a 61-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night in Rockingham County.

Michael Hutson was arrested by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office after he was discovered at a home on Barnes Road near Eden shortly after 11 p.m.

Deputies found Hutson leaving through the backdoor of the home and took him into custody.

Hutson is a suspect in the murder of 61-year-old Terry Hagwood, who was found dead inside his Reidsville home on April 4. Police would only say that Hagwood died from “some type of trauma.”

Hutson’s car was spotted in Danville, Virginia on Monday morning and Reidsville Police said investigators recovered the vehicle and brought it back to the police station.

Hutson has been charged with first-degree murder and was placed in Rockingham County Jail under no bond. Hutson has a scheduled court date for May 3.

