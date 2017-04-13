NC teens to travel to Texas for robot champinship

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of teens in Apex is preparing to head to Houston in April for a world championship in robotics. They’re one of many groups in the area showing how accessible and fun science can be.

The machines they build are the kind of stuff that’s inspired science fiction stories for decades, and captured the imagination of students for just as long.

“I remember going to a football game when I was a cheerleader and I was like, ‘Oh what is this. They brought out a robot.’ And I was like, ‘That looks kind of cool,’” said team member Aislinn Schepers.

Team 2059, also known as The Hitchhikers, has been building bots together since 2011.

“Initially joining the team, I didn’t have like any experience. I didn’t know anything about robotics at all,” said team Co-Captain Dani Bahena.

Members have diverse backgrounds and different interests, but together have created a machine good enough for the FIRST Championship.

“You have an airship, and the goal is you’re trying to get gears onto that airship to get rotors turning to get the airship to take off. And then at the end of the game you have to climb a rope and get onto the airship,” said fellow Co-Captain Max Coutant.

There are around ten other teams from the area raising money to send members to the competition as well. Hitchhikers Coach Rich Coutant, an engineer and Max’s father, says the interest in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics, is growing. He also believes there’s no better way to learn than doing it yourself.

“How do you manage your time? How do you manage your budgets? How do you make strategic decisions in designing a robot,” said Rich Coutant.

“You have a bunch of issues in terms of like clearance, in terms of weight. I knew a few times putting one motor, even though it was specified it could hold 300 pounds, was not enough surprisingly,” said team member Achintya Kumar of the problem solving they’ve done.

Most team members are seeking careers in STEM because of the work they’ve done together. They admit STEM and robotics can be intimidating, but hope others will give it a chance.

“I’ve grown up with STEM and stuff like that all my life, I’m still intimidated by this stuff,” said Miriam Colglazier, another team member.

Here is a list of all the teams raising money to get members to Houston for the championship starting April 19.