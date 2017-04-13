Nonprofit says it’s on the up-and-up after Raleigh recruiting fliers worry some parents



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fliers posted around Raleigh have some parents worried for their kid’s safety. It says teens 13-16 can get a part time job with the Carolina Youth Club and earn cash every week. Some parents on Facebook were concerned it was a scam or worse.

So, we called the number on the flier and spoke with Rahim Olabi. He told our reporter she could earn money by selling candy and dog treats and would get paid every week. He said we just needed to give him an address and he’d drop off an application. He never asked if a parent would be present.

We made plans to meet Olabi, but first we checked with the Better Business Bureau and found out the Carolina Youth Club is registered as a nonprofit, but we weren’t sure if Olabi was associated with them. So, then we met him.

“This is our state documents,” said Olabi. “This is our IRS paperwork. We do have our nonprofit license.”

Jule Huston is the head of the Carolina Youth Club. He told us Olabi does work for him, but said he’s new and should have asked for a parent first.

“Of course program procedure is that before any child starts with the program we definitely make sure that we get an application out to you so that the parents definitely have more knowledge about the program,” said Huston.

Huston says he wants the community knows his program is legit.

“I want to make sure we clear the air and I want to get my organization off the radar of that because it is a scary world that we live in,” said Huston.

Huston says his youth group is a fundraising opportunity for kids and provides part-time jobs. He says they also hold hot food drives and book bag drives for teens. He says they earn 30 percent of the money and the rest goes to community events.