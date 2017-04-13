Pittsboro police investigate town’s second homicide in 15 years



PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Local police and the State Bureau of Investigation are working to figure out who killed a woman who was found dead Wednesday inside an apartment on Creekside Drive in Pittsboro, officials said.

Pittsboro police located the body of Donna D. Todd, 54, during a welfare check at her apartment.

“We were shocked,” said Lynn Myrie, a neighbor. “We were very shocked.”

Her death is the second homicide Pittsboro police have investigated in 15 years.

“Based on evidence collected at the address and the preliminary findings from the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner the case is being investigated as a homicide,” Pittsboro Police Chief Percy T. Crutchfield wrote.

“She was a very nice person,” said Myrie. “Very friendly person.”

“She would help me,” said Rita Williams, a neighbor. “She would sometimes come and get my mail for me.”

Police said after a caretaker called them to check on Todd, officers found her body, already decomposing.

“It really, really, bothered me because she don’t bother no one else,” said Williams. “She’s not the one to bother anybody at all.”

Since her death, patrol cars have been in the quiet complex of about 100 residents.

“We’re on edge,” said Myrie. “We’re nervous not knowing who did this and if they’re going to come to another home.”

Neighbors send their condolences.

“To the family that our deepest sympathies go out to,” said Myrie. “We know that she will be missed a lot, but just know that our prayers are with them.”

No arrests have been made. Pittsboro police are asking anyone with information that might aid their investigation to call them.