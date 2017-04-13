Raleigh officer’s car hit by drunk driver while investigating separate DWI crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh police officer’s car was hit by a drunk driver on Interstate 40 eastbound Wednesday night, police said.

According to authorities, the officer was investigating a DWI-related accident that had just occurred.

Officials said the two incidents happened near exit 295 at Gorman Street around 11 p.m.

An officer was out of his car investigating a drunk driver who had just hit the guardrail and blocked the left lanes of the highway when a second drunk driver came along and hit the back of the officer’s car, officials said.

Police said they arrested the two male drivers and charged them for the separate incidents.

The road was expected to be blocked for approximately two hours. It has since reopened.