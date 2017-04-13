Raleigh police arrest 21-year-old woman sought on murder charge

Police have charged Saabirah Claratha Critten, left, and Jamal Donte Thomas with murder. (Raleigh/Wake CCBI and Raleigh Police Department)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have a arrested a 21-year-old woman they were seeking on a murder charge stemming from a Tuesday shooting death.

Authorities announced they were searching for Saabirah Claratha Critten, 21, Wednesday, after they arrested Jamal Donte Thomas, 19. Critten and Thomas are charged in the death of Raphael Deshawn Harris, 26, who was found shot on Dorothea Drive.

Police have said they do not believe the crime was random.

