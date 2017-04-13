Spring break beachgoers gawk at huge shark feet from beach

Published: Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Some spring breaker saw something they surely didn’t expect this week — a large shark lurking mere yards away off the beach at Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Kenneth Clark of Forsyth, Georgia shot these pictures of the close encounter with the shark and posted them to his Facebook page. He says the shark spotting happened near the Seacrest Condos in Gulf Shores.

Earlier this month, a teenager visiting from Kentucky was bitten by a smaller shark and got 80 stitches in the incident.

