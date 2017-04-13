UNC’s Justin Jackson to enter NBA draft

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina swingman Justin Jackson will skip his senior season and enter the NBA draft after leading the Tar Heels to the NCAA championship.

The school announced Jackson’s decision Thursday, saying the Associated Press first-team All-American would hire an agent to end his college career in Chapel Hill.

The 6-foot-8 native of Tomball, Texas, averaged 18.3 points and set a program single-season record with 105 3-pointers as UNC won its sixth NCAA title last week by beating Gonzaga. The Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year is projected as a first-round pick.

Jackson declared for the NBA draft last year to work out for teams before returning to school. In a statement, Jackson said that put him “in a much better position as a basketball player and a person.”