Wake County mom shares personal story of heroin mixed with Fentanyl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The $115,000 worth of drugs weren’t in luggage or a backpack at RDU, but somewhere no one could even see.

The Wake County Sheriff says Umberto Altamirano was traveling to RDU from Florida on Tuesday.

As soon as he got here, he had to be taken to the hospital after revealing he had swallowed 65 packets of Fentanyl.

RELATED: 4 NC towns in top 20 nationally for opioid abuse, study finds

Fentanyl, which was found in Altamirano’s stomach, is a powerful drug, officials said.

It’s sometimes mixed with heroin and people have died after overdosing from the mixture, which was unknown to them.

One Wake County mother said she didn’t know about this kind of drug mixing until it happened to her son.

“And, this is the most recent picture we had of him,” said Lynne Nelson, whose son died.

Nelson, who lives near Fuquay-Varina, knows about the dangerous impact the drug is having in the Triangle.

Her son, Trevor, died in December after overdosing on heroin laced with Fentanyl.

“And, I was told that the level of Fentanyl in his body was off the charts,” Nelson said.

He’d been living with his addiction for about 10 years.

“The longer time went on, little pieces of him were going little by little,” Nelson said.

The CDC recently released a report showing in 2015 North Carolina had the second highest percentage increase when it comes to the heroin death rate.

Trevor’s younger brother is getting married soon and Nelson wishes his brother would have been here to be his best man.

“He was one of the strongest, most disciplined people I know. And, he could not beat this,” Nelson said.

But, she hopes by talking about what happened she helps another family.

The Nelsons also hope more law enforcement agencies will start carrying Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an overdose.

Meanwhile, the man who was arrested here is being held on a $2 million bond.