WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was hospitalized Thursday after a shed fire spread to a Wake Forest home, officials said.

Officials believed the man’s burns to be relatively minor.

The fire happened on Cobble Ridge Court just before 3:30 p.m.

The homeowner tried to knock the fire down with a hose, a neighbor said. But fire officials say the fire ended up damaging much of the home.

The fire’s exact cause is still under investigation.