4 women and a man nabbed in drug bust at NC coast

LELAND, N.C. (WBTW) – Agents have arrested five people this week for cocaine trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Leland, officials said.

The FBI’s Coastal Carolina Criminal Enterprise Task Force along with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the investigation that yielded crack/cocaine, guns and cash.

A press release from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred around 5 p.m. Monday night when deputies stopped a car on Green Hill Road.

Dogs searched the car and found 4 ounces of crack/cocaine. A search warrant was also issued for a home in Robeson County where two firearms and $11,000 cash were seized by agents.

Kimberly Coleman, 50, of Southport and Jessica Nicole Milliken, 29, of Leland were each charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle used for keeping and selling a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiring to traffic in cocaine, and two counts of trafficking in cocaine.

Coleman and Milliken were booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility on $250,000 bonds.

Vanessa King, 38, of Delco, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and conspiracy to traffic in cocaine. She was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility under a $250,500 bond.

Judy White, 55, of Wilmington, and Rodney Troy Williams, 48, of Bolivia, were charged with conspiring to traffic in cocaine. White was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility under a $250,000 bond while Williams received a bond of $1,010,000.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing, investigators say.