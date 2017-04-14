82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper dies after collapsing in Spring Lake home

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — An 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper died this week after collapsing in his Spring Lake home, according to a military press release.

Specialist Everaldo Graham, 42, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after collapsing in his home on Tuesday, an 82nd Airborne Division official said.

“Spc. Everaldo Graham was among the small group of Americans who volunteered to take up arms for our Nation in a time of war,” said Lt. Col. Shane Finison, commander of the 1st Attack Reconnaissance, the “Wolf Pack” battalion, in the release. “Everaldo will forever remain a member of the Wolf Pack; the entire organization feels this loss. We now turn our focus to his Family and teammates in their mourning.”

The 42-year-old joined the Army in August 2011 and was assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea. He was then assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg in November 2013.

He deployed to Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom from August to December 2014, according to the release.

Spc. Everaldo’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal (two oak-leaf clusters), the Army Achievement Medal (two oak-leaf clusters), Army Superior Unit Award, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal. Afghanistan Campaign Medal (One Campaign Star), Global War on Terror Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the NATO Medal.

Authorities have not released an official cause of death at this time.