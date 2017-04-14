After NC marina explosion, man left homeless and stranded

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — An explosion Thursday night at a Vance County marina destroyed boats and left one man without a home.

Firefighters responded shortly before eight to the Satterwhite Point Marina at Kerr Lake. David Pearson and a friend were trying to put out flames which engulfed his houseboat.

“I was over on A dock, visiting some people over there. I heard an explosion and I took off running, and by the time I got over to B dock where ours is, it was already in flames,” Pearson said.

He is a truck driver, and lived in the houseboat when he wasn’t on the road.

“It’s either in the truck or in the boat,” he said.

RELATED: 3 boats damaged in fire at Kerr Lake marina

Pearson was able to rescue his dog, Buddy Boy, but everything else on the boat is a total loss. His wallet was on board, and he was unsuccessful in a search through the ashes to try to salvage his driver’s license. Driver’s license offices closed for Good Friday, so Pearson does not know when he will be able to work again.

Vance County Fire Chief Chris Wright said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire also destroyed a speedboat and a pontoon boat, and other owners said there could have been much more devastation had the winds shifted.

Candace and Bill Moore live in Cary and have a houseboat at the marina where they spend most weekends. They are rarely there on Thursdays, but Candace said they came early for an extended Easter weekend.

She said they were fortunate to miss the explosion as they went out to dinner with friends Thursday to celebrate Bill’s birthday.

“The chair I was sitting in all afternoon, reading, is burned up. So had I been sitting there when it happened, I mean, there’s no telling what could have happened,” she said.

The Moores’ boat slip is right next to Pearson’s. Flames scorched one side of the Moores’ boat, and melted curtains, a television, and other things mounted on the wall. Several chairs on the back deck burned.

But Candace Moore said she felt very blessed, and her focus was on Pearson.

“We feel real badly for him that he’s lost everything, and we’re going to do whatever we can do to help him,” she said.

Pearson said the community at the docks is like a family. Marina manager Catherine Hughes said maintaining those relationships is meaningful.

“Very good friendships here on the docks, and everyone looks out for each other. Just so thankful he and his dog (and) everyone’s safe, and that’s the only thing we’re all just so thankful for,” Hughes said.

“We certainly are helping Mr. Pearson now. There hasn’t been any kind of a fund me page set up, but I’m sure over the next 24 hours we’ll have some developments there.”

The marina itself did not sustain damage and the docks are open for the Easter weekend.