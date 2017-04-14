Alert canceled for missing endangered woman from Vance County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have canceled an alert issued for a reported missing endangered woman from Vance County.

The alert was issued just after 11 p.m. Friday for Harley Morgan Parrott, 22.

About 45 minutes later, the alert was canceled at the request of the Vance County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that Parrott was endangered and was last seen in Henderson, although they did not say when she was last seen.

Parrott is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with blue eyes and long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve athletic jacket, dark colored leggings and gray socks.

Parrott is missing from the 2800 block of Poplar Creek Road Henderson, the alert said.

She was last seen at the intersection of Poplar Creek Road and US 158 Bypass in Henderson, officials said.

Authorities said she might be headed toward the Vance-Granville County line.