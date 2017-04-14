Anti-Trump signs burned in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple signs that displayed messages against President Trump and some of his policies were lit on fire in a Durham neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police responded to Englewood Avenue Thursday morning and found four damaged signs in three different yards.

Some of the burned signs said “Impeach Trump,” while others had pro-immigration messages on them.

Together We Will NC, the organization that has been distributing the signs, says the pro-immigration signs read, “No matter where you are from, we’re glad you’re our neighbor.”

One neighborhood resident with signs of his own is Jason Crockett. He lives down the street and experienced many emotions due to the incident. He said he felt, “shock and then a little bit of anger that somebody would do something like that.”

Crockett’s yard signs promote kindness, he said.

“We just want people to know that the neighborhood is a very welcoming place no matter where you’re from or what your situation might be,” Crockett said. “We’re welcome to people of all backgrounds.”

Signs just like Crockett’s line Englewood Avenue.

Another neighbor, Neal Shepherd, has some in his yard too. Shepherd said he is prepared to replace the sign if necessary.

He said, “You have to just stand your ground, and this is the ground. Nobody should back off this.”

Crockett said the vandalism is reflective of the political environment.

“It’s kind of a sad commentary on the current environment,” he said. “People are more willing to speak out with action such as burning a sign, rather than talking.”

Durham police are still investigating.