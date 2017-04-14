As boaters hit the water, new NC law strengthens penalty for drunken boating fatalities



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the weather warms, boaters are returning to area waterways. But they are now subject to a new law, called Sheyenne’s Law, that makes impaired boating causing serious injury or death a felony.

“Being outside, it’s kind of like God’s window,” said Don Watkins, who for eight years has been taking people for boat rides on Jordan Lake. “My wife and my family, we love it.”

When it comes to people who are drinking and boating, he said it’s tough to tell who has had too much.

“Most of the time, you can’t,” he said. “If they’re towing a tuber or a skier or something like that, they’re driving all over the place anyway.”

The new law is named for Sheyenne Marshall, a 17-year-old who died after being hit by a boat while she was kneeboarding on Lake Norman in 2015. The law took effect on Dec. 1.

“I’m very happy to hear about the law,” Watkins said. “People don’t take boating seriously, and that’s when accidents happen.”