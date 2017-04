RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least one person was shot in Raleigh on Friday night, police said.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. in the 6100 block of Saint Giles Street, authorities said.

The location is just off Glenwood Avenue just south of Pleasant Valley Road.

There is no word on a possible suspect and no information about the condition of the victim.