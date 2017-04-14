At least 1,000 people expected at Durham Rescue Mission’s Easter dinner today

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Volunteers started getting ready on Thursday to feed at least 1,000 people at the Durham Rescue Mission for their Easter community dinner and basket giveaway event today.

Volunteers spent most of the night grilling up more than 750 pounds of Eastern-style pork barbecue, over 2,000 hot dogs, chili, 200 pounds of potato salad, 200 pounds of slaw and 2,000 servings of desserts.

They spent all night cooking the meals for a final check at 5:30 a.m. of all the food that’s been prepared overnight.

Several activities will take place throughout the morning not only to feed the families but to also uplift their spirits.

One volunteer has been doing this for nearly decade and explained exactly what people can expect today.

“There’s four main events that the Rescue Mission does for the community. Not only is it food, the rescue mission is providing a bunch of Easter baskets. I think it’s about 2,000 Easter baskets, clothes, lots of games for the kids, a good service,” said Murphy Rumple.

The event, which runs from noon until 2 p.m., will also provide free bags of groceries and there will be drawings to give away 10 new toys to at-risk children in attendance.

The Durham Rescue Mission is located at 1201 E. Main St.